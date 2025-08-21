Left Menu

Putin Presses Ukraine Deal Amid Trump Summit: Key Demands Revealed

Vladimir Putin seeks major concessions from Ukraine, including withdrawing from the Donbas region, renouncing NATO aspirations, and ensuring no Western troop presence, according to sources during a summit with Trump. The talks focus on potential peace steps, though Ukraine and Western countries remain divided on the conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:40 IST
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is pushing for Ukraine to make significant concessions as part of a proposed peace deal, revealed during a recent summit with Donald Trump in Alaska. Sources indicate Putin wants Ukraine to relinquish control over the eastern Donbas region, abandon its NATO membership aspirations, and ensure no Western troops are stationed in Ukraine.

The meeting, which marked the first Russia-U.S. summit in over four years, focused largely on the Ukraine conflict. While Putin expressed hope for peace, both he and Trump refrained from disclosing specific details of their discussions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the idea of withdrawing from international-recognized Ukrainian territory.

While Putin shows a willingness to compromise, Ukraine remains firm in its stance, considering the Donbas a crucial defense line against Russian advances. The U.S., Ukraine, and NATO have yet to comment on the proposals. The summit represents a pivotal moment, but significant divisions remain, as both sides continue to explore paths toward a possible resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

