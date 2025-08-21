Putin Presses Ukraine Deal Amid Trump Summit: Key Demands Revealed

Vladimir Putin is pushing for Ukraine to make significant concessions as part of a proposed peace deal, revealed during a recent summit with Donald Trump in Alaska. Sources indicate Putin wants Ukraine to relinquish control over the eastern Donbas region, abandon its NATO membership aspirations, and ensure no Western troops are stationed in Ukraine.

The meeting, which marked the first Russia-U.S. summit in over four years, focused largely on the Ukraine conflict. While Putin expressed hope for peace, both he and Trump refrained from disclosing specific details of their discussions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the idea of withdrawing from international-recognized Ukrainian territory.

While Putin shows a willingness to compromise, Ukraine remains firm in its stance, considering the Donbas a crucial defense line against Russian advances. The U.S., Ukraine, and NATO have yet to comment on the proposals. The summit represents a pivotal moment, but significant divisions remain, as both sides continue to explore paths toward a possible resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)