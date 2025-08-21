Left Menu

Surge in Ecuador's Homicides: A Cry for Action Against Gang Violence

Ecuador witnessed a 40.36% surge in homicides in the first seven months of this year, reaching 5,268 cases. President Daniel Noboa's efforts to counteract gang-related violence have yet to yield significant results. Increased killings have been linked to gang disputes over drug trafficking routes, despite recent governmental interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:12 IST
Ecuador has experienced a significant surge in violence, with homicides rising by 40.36% in the first seven months of the year compared to the same period in 2024, according to the interior ministry. The country recorded 5,268 killings, marking the most violent seven-month term in a decade.

The victims, predominantly aged 25 to 34, mostly fell prey to gun violence. The government's efforts under President Daniel Noboa, including military deployment and legislative reforms, have yet to effectively curb the gang violence driving these statistics. The reforms aim for tougher penalties, particularly for drug trafficking offenses.

Last month's extradition of Los Choneros gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar to the United States underscores Ecuador's approach to tackling drug and weapons trafficking. However, the deep-rooted issue of gang rivalry for control over drug routes remains unabated despite increased pressures from security forces.

