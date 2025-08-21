ITHPCSA Mourns Passing of Dedicated Council Member Mme Ntswaki Siease

The Interim Traditional Health Practitioners Council of South Africa (ITHPCSA) has announced with deep sorrow the passing of Mme Ntswaki Maria Siease, a devoted member of the council, who died on 12 August 2025.

In a statement, the Council praised Siease for her distinguished service, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to advancing the recognition and professionalisation of traditional healing in South Africa.

A Committed Voice for Traditional Healing

Mme Siease served actively on the Legal Committee as well as the Registration, Education and Accreditation Committee of the Council. Through these roles, she contributed significantly to policy, governance, and professional standards guiding traditional health practitioners across the country.

“She was passionate about advancing the recognition, regulation, and professionalisation of traditional health practice in South Africa,” the Council said.

Appointed as one of the nine provincial representatives within the ITHPCSA, Siease represented her province with pride, dignity, and a profound sense of responsibility to both the council and the communities she served.

Contributions Beyond the Council

Her influence extended beyond her national responsibilities. Siease was also a member of the Free State Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC), where she played a critical role in promoting safe, culturally grounded, and regulated initiation practices.

The Council noted that her involvement at both provincial and national levels demonstrated her dual commitment to preserving African traditions while ensuring public health and safety.

Role of the Council

Established under the Traditional Health Practitioners Act (No. 22 of 2007), the ITHPCSA consists of up to 22 members appointed by the Minister of Health. The Council serves as the regulatory body for traditional healing practices, with responsibilities including:

Upholding ethical standards in traditional medicine.

Protecting public health through regulation.

Integrating traditional healing into the broader South African healthcare system.

Through her active participation, Siease was regarded as one of the pillars of the Council’s mission to create a framework that both honours cultural heritage and aligns with national health priorities.

Tributes and Condolences

The Chairperson of the ITHPCSA, Sheila Fihliwe Khama, extended condolences on behalf of the Council:

“We mourn the passing of Mme Siease, whose wisdom, leadership, and tireless work have left an indelible mark on the Council and the communities she so faithfully served. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, colleagues, and community.”

Funeral Arrangements

Mme Ntswaki Maria Siease will be laid to rest on Saturday, 23 August 2025, at Matsikeng in the Free State. The funeral service will begin at 8:00 am, with family, friends, community members, and colleagues expected to gather in honour of her life and legacy.

Legacy of Service

Her passing leaves a significant void in both the traditional health sector and in community leadership. Yet, her legacy of commitment, cultural preservation, and dedication to public well-being will continue to inspire the Council’s work and the broader movement to integrate and professionalise traditional healing in South Africa.