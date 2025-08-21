Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Settlement Expansion
France has condemned Israel's approval of the E1 settlement project near Jerusalem, which they claim violates international law. Israel announced the project's approval, sparking international controversy as it threatens to bisect the West Bank and disconnect it from East Jerusalem.
- France
France's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the green-lighting of an Israeli settlement project in the E1 area east of Jerusalem, labeling it a breach of international law.
The announcement came in response to Israel's Wednesday statement revealing that the Defense Ministry's planning commission gave final approval for construction in the contested zone.
The project, seen as a potential disruptor to regional connectivity, would effectively bisect the occupied West Bank, further isolating it from East Jerusalem, prompting widespread international criticism.
