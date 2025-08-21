Left Menu

Jharkhand's Path to Urban Polls: OBC Quota Clarity

The Jharkhand Backward Classes Commission has fulfilled the high court-mandated triple test for OBC reservation in urban local bodies, paving the way for long-delayed municipal elections. The elections have been stalled due to a lack of OBC quota clarity, affecting financial grants for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:00 IST
Jharkhand's Path to Urban Polls: OBC Quota Clarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Backward Classes Commission has successfully completed the high court-mandated triple test for determining the OBC reservation in urban local bodies. According to Commission Chairperson Janaki Prasad Yadav, this marks a significant step towards the long-delayed municipal elections in Jharkhand.

These elections have faced postponements since 2020, affecting 13 municipal bodies, with the tenure of an additional 35 bodies having expired in early 2023. The commission has completed an exhaustive social assessment report and is set to submit it to the chief minister by September.

The next stages include recommendations by the urban development department and a cabinet decision following submission of the report. The state had earlier missed a high court deadline for holding elections, which may now finally proceed pending swift government action on the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025