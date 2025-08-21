Jharkhand's Path to Urban Polls: OBC Quota Clarity

The Jharkhand Backward Classes Commission has successfully completed the high court-mandated triple test for determining the OBC reservation in urban local bodies. According to Commission Chairperson Janaki Prasad Yadav, this marks a significant step towards the long-delayed municipal elections in Jharkhand.

These elections have faced postponements since 2020, affecting 13 municipal bodies, with the tenure of an additional 35 bodies having expired in early 2023. The commission has completed an exhaustive social assessment report and is set to submit it to the chief minister by September.

The next stages include recommendations by the urban development department and a cabinet decision following submission of the report. The state had earlier missed a high court deadline for holding elections, which may now finally proceed pending swift government action on the report.

