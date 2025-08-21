UN Chief Calls for U.S.-Venezuela Diplomacy Amid Military Tensions
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for peaceful resolution and restraint between the U.S. and Venezuela. This comes as the U.S. deploys an amphibious squadron to the southern Caribbean, following President Trump's directive to address threats from Latin American drug cartels.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the United States and Venezuela to deescalate tensions and solve their differences peacefully, according to UN spokesperson Daniela Gross De Almeida on Thursday.
The call for diplomacy follows the U.S. decision to deploy an amphibious squadron to the southern Caribbean region. This move is part of President Donald Trump's strategy to combat threats posed by Latin American drug cartels, sources revealed on Wednesday.
Both nations are being encouraged to exercise restraint as international observers hope for a peaceful resolution to the brewing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
