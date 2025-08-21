Left Menu

Bridging Governance: Punjab's Fellows Leading Change

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann encourages good governance fellows to act as intermediaries in implementing the state's flagship schemes effectively. These educated individuals, recruited from prestigious institutions, will utilize their expertise to enhance service delivery, establish direct connections with the public, and improve governance outcomes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged good governance fellows to serve as intermediaries, facilitating the smooth delivery of state government flagship schemes to its citizens.

In an interactive session, Mann highlighted their roles across various departments, emphasizing their involvement in significant programs such as the Mukh Mantri Nishulk Tirath Yatra Yojana and Aam Aadmi Clinics.

The CM emphasized harnessing these fellows' analytical and execution skills, aiming for improved service delivery and governance, while ensuring direct contact with the public for effective scheme implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

