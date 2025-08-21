Bridging Governance: Punjab's Fellows Leading Change
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann encourages good governance fellows to act as intermediaries in implementing the state's flagship schemes effectively. These educated individuals, recruited from prestigious institutions, will utilize their expertise to enhance service delivery, establish direct connections with the public, and improve governance outcomes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged good governance fellows to serve as intermediaries, facilitating the smooth delivery of state government flagship schemes to its citizens.
In an interactive session, Mann highlighted their roles across various departments, emphasizing their involvement in significant programs such as the Mukh Mantri Nishulk Tirath Yatra Yojana and Aam Aadmi Clinics.
The CM emphasized harnessing these fellows' analytical and execution skills, aiming for improved service delivery and governance, while ensuring direct contact with the public for effective scheme implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Johannesburg Mayor Reshuffles Key MMC Roles to Boost Service Delivery
DIGIPIN Goes Open Source to Boost Address Accuracy and Service Delivery
Empowering Education: Major Budget Boost for MERITE and Ujjwala Schemes
Urgent Reforms Needed to Address Underutilisation in Disability Welfare Schemes: Report
Premier Mokgosi Launches Phase 5 of Thuntsha Lerole to Boost Service Delivery