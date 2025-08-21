Punjab Police Dismantles Major Inter-State Mule Account Racket
Punjab Police's cyber crime wing has successfully dismantled an inter-state racket using mule accounts for cyber fraud. Four individuals were arrested, and significant financial and electronic evidence was recovered. The operation uncovered a large-scale criminal network leveraging cryptocurrency exchanges to move illicit funds internationally.
- Country:
- India
The cyber crime wing of Punjab Police has cracked a major inter-state mule account racket involved in defrauding individuals nationwide. The operation led to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of large sums of cash and digital equipment.
The arrested individuals include Gautam, Ehsas from Amritsar, Akash, and Anmol from Fazilka. Each played pivotal roles in the scheme, which exploited mule accounts to launder funds obtained through cybercrimes.
The investigation revealed the global scope of the racket, with links to cyberfraud groups managed from Southeast Asia. Authorities have shared their findings with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to enhance national cybersecurity measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
