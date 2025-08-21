Left Menu

Tensions Rise in South China Sea as Chinese Vessels Surrounded Philippine Outpost

The Philippines has put its forces on alert after the deployment of Chinese coast guard ships near the BRP Sierra Madre in the disputed South China Sea. Despite China's demands to remove the grounded warship, the Philippines holds firm, safeguarding its territorial rights amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Tensions have escalated in the South China Sea as Chinese coast guard and militia ships, some armed, have surrounded the grounded BRP Sierra Madre. The Philippines has heightened military readiness in response, marking a significant development in the territorial standoff.

China's intense military presence, featuring a helicopter and unmanned drone, was observed near the Second Thomas Shoal, prompting the deployment of Filipino forces to safeguard their position and block Chinese advances.

As confrontations risk potential escalation, Philippine officials, emphasizing their sovereignty, are steadfast in their refusal to withdraw, highlighting ongoing regional disputes over significant maritime territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

