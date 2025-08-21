Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes Bonded Labour Case

The Haryana Human Rights Commission is taking action on a concerning case of bonded labour involving a 15-year-old boy in Jind and Nuh districts. The boy, a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, was lured with a false promise of employment and found himself subjected to two months of forced labour and abuse.

The situation deteriorated further when the child sustained a serious injury while cutting fodder, only to be abandoned without assistance. Despite this, he managed to reach Nuh, where a teacher provided him with necessary medical help and contacted the police. This has raised critical concerns about the protection mechanisms in place for vulnerable youth.

The commission, led by Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, has highlighted these actions as clear violations of international and domestic laws protecting children. They stress the need for urgent investigation, arrest of those responsible, and rehabilitation for the victim. The next hearing is scheduled for November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)