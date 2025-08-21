Left Menu

Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes Bonded Labour Case

The Haryana Human Rights Commission is investigating a case of a 15-year-old boy from Bihar forced into bonded labour in Jind and Nuh districts. The boy was deceived with a promise of employment but endured months of forced labour and abuse. The commission calls for urgent investigation and rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:05 IST
Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes Bonded Labour Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Human Rights Commission is taking action on a concerning case of bonded labour involving a 15-year-old boy in Jind and Nuh districts. The boy, a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, was lured with a false promise of employment and found himself subjected to two months of forced labour and abuse.

The situation deteriorated further when the child sustained a serious injury while cutting fodder, only to be abandoned without assistance. Despite this, he managed to reach Nuh, where a teacher provided him with necessary medical help and contacted the police. This has raised critical concerns about the protection mechanisms in place for vulnerable youth.

The commission, led by Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, has highlighted these actions as clear violations of international and domestic laws protecting children. They stress the need for urgent investigation, arrest of those responsible, and rehabilitation for the victim. The next hearing is scheduled for November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025