Justice Department's Grant Restrictions Stir Legal Controversy

The U.S. Justice Department has ordered that federal grants be restricted from providing legal services to undocumented immigrants, a move that has ignited legal action and sparked concerns among state leaders and non-profits.

This directive, issued to grantees via email, aligns with attempts by the administration to impose conditions on 2025 crime victim grants, which several Democratic states are contesting in court.

The recent restrictions could significantly impact victim service providers who support crime victims without inquiring about immigration status, and may result in chilling effects on immigrant cooperation with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)