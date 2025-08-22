Inflamed Conflict: Shops Torched Over Extortion Demands in Uttar Pradesh
Two shops in Uttar Pradesh were set ablaze after their owners refused extortion payments. The culprits, linked to a political family, targeted Vishal Medical Store and Khatu Shyam Confectionery. FIRs were filed against the perpetrators, who allegedly used arson and threats to intimidate the shopkeepers.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident of extortion and arson in Uttar Pradesh, two shops were reportedly set on fire after their owners declined to pay demanded sums. The distressing event unfolded over Tuesday and Wednesday in Katra village, police confirmed.
Authorities have registered two FIRs against five individuals, including members of a political family. Vishal Medical Store and Khatu Shyam Confectionery were the targets of these attacks allegedly carried out by Shashank Verma, Mayank Verma, and their associates, according to Devarniya Police Station's SHO Navdeep Singh.
The confrontation escalated when shopkeeper Rajeev Kumar was intimidated by the Verma brothers after a dispute over unpaid dues. Another shopkeeper, Pritam Singh, faced threats and narrowly escaped a shooting incident. Legal action is underway against the absconding accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unseen Toll: Wildfires' Lethal Legacy on Los Angeles
US President Donald Trump's first tranche of 25% tariffs on India comes into effect.
Probe Deepens: Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Faces Detention Request
Modi Stands Firm on Farmers Amid Tariff Tensions with U.S.
New protocol trains humans as firewalls against AI manipulation