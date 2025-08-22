Left Menu

Drone Assault Worsens Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis

A drone attack destroyed a UN convoy with food supplies for Sudan's North Darfur, escalating the region's humanitarian crisis. Although all personnel are safe, the incident marks the second attack in three months on aid convoys. Sudan's conflict has resulted in immense displacement and acute hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:13 IST
Drone Assault Worsens Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone attack significantly heightened the humanitarian crisis in Sudan's North Darfur, as it ignited all 16 trucks of a UN food aid convoy. The United Nations stated on Thursday that all the vehicles were destroyed, but fortunately, all personnel were unharmed.

UN associate spokesperson Daniela Gross revealed that the perpetrators of the Wednesday attack remain unidentified. This marks the second time in three months that aid to the famine-stricken region has been thwarted. Earlier in June, another UN convoy suffered a deadly assault, resulting in several casualties.

Sudan has been embroiled in conflict since April 2023 due to rising tensions between military factions. An estimated 40,000 people have perished, and nearly 13 million have been displaced. As food scarcities worsen, accusations of war crimes are now drawing international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025