Drone Assault Worsens Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
A drone attack destroyed a UN convoy with food supplies for Sudan's North Darfur, escalating the region's humanitarian crisis. Although all personnel are safe, the incident marks the second attack in three months on aid convoys. Sudan's conflict has resulted in immense displacement and acute hunger.
A drone attack significantly heightened the humanitarian crisis in Sudan's North Darfur, as it ignited all 16 trucks of a UN food aid convoy. The United Nations stated on Thursday that all the vehicles were destroyed, but fortunately, all personnel were unharmed.
UN associate spokesperson Daniela Gross revealed that the perpetrators of the Wednesday attack remain unidentified. This marks the second time in three months that aid to the famine-stricken region has been thwarted. Earlier in June, another UN convoy suffered a deadly assault, resulting in several casualties.
Sudan has been embroiled in conflict since April 2023 due to rising tensions between military factions. An estimated 40,000 people have perished, and nearly 13 million have been displaced. As food scarcities worsen, accusations of war crimes are now drawing international scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
