Elon Musk's X Settles $500M Severance Suit with Ex-Twitter Employees

Musk's X and former employees of Twitter have reached a tentative settlement concerning a $500 million severance lawsuit, as revealed in a recent court filing. The court has agreed to delay the scheduled hearing to allow for the finalization of the settlement terms, which remain undisclosed.

This legal case, propelled by former Twitter staff like Courtney McMillan and Ronald Cooper, accused the social media giant of failing to pay owed severance. Elon Musk, having acquired the platform in 2022, significantly reduced the workforce, dismantling teams dedicated to trust and safety, and accessibility, among others.

The outcome of this case will be closely watched, as other legal proceedings against Musk and former Twitter officials, including cases led by ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, continue. Musk's approach to staff reduction mirrors recent federal workforce cuts under the Trump administration, illustrating a wider pattern of sweeping downsizing strategies.

