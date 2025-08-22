Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Settles $500M Severance Suit with Ex-Twitter Employees

Elon Musk's X has tentatively settled a $500 million severance lawsuit with former Twitter employees. The settlement, disclosed in a court filing, has resulted in a postponement of a scheduled hearing. The terms remain undisclosed, with similar lawsuits still pending against Musk and former Twitter executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 22-08-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 03:14 IST
Elon Musk's X Settles $500M Severance Suit with Ex-Twitter Employees
Elon Musk

Musk's X and former employees of Twitter have reached a tentative settlement concerning a $500 million severance lawsuit, as revealed in a recent court filing. The court has agreed to delay the scheduled hearing to allow for the finalization of the settlement terms, which remain undisclosed.

This legal case, propelled by former Twitter staff like Courtney McMillan and Ronald Cooper, accused the social media giant of failing to pay owed severance. Elon Musk, having acquired the platform in 2022, significantly reduced the workforce, dismantling teams dedicated to trust and safety, and accessibility, among others.

The outcome of this case will be closely watched, as other legal proceedings against Musk and former Twitter officials, including cases led by ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, continue. Musk's approach to staff reduction mirrors recent federal workforce cuts under the Trump administration, illustrating a wider pattern of sweeping downsizing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025