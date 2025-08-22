Supreme Court Allows Cuts to NIH Diversity Research Grants
The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to proceed with cuts to NIH grants on diversity research, overturning a previous ruling. This affects research impacting minority and LGBT communities. The legal battle continues as debates over federal funding priorities and anti-discrimination laws intensify.
The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to enact reductions in National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants focused on racial minorities and LGBT-related research. This decision follows a legal challenge, with a 5-4 ruling against Boston-based U.S. District Judge William Young's previous decision, arguing that the cuts violated federal law.
The court's majority suggested that the legal challenge should have been lodged in the Court of Federal Claims. However, it refused the administration's bid to suspend Young's broader ruling deeming the agency's rejection of diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and gender identity research funding illegal.
These cuts are part of President Trump's larger agenda to reshape federal initiatives, ceasing government support for diversity-promoting programs. The response includes lawsuits from researchers and states, highlighting the potential negative impact on groundbreaking health research for marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
