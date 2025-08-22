New Governance Appointments Strengthen Protection of Taranaki Maunga

New Zealanders will continue to enjoy and protect the cultural, spiritual, and environmental treasures of Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki for generations to come, following the appointment of four new Crown representatives to a unique co-governance body.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced the appointments to Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi, the governance group which will serve as the human face and voice of Te Kāhui Tupua, the legal personality that embodies Taranaki Maunga and its surrounding environment.

Four Crown Appointees with Expertise and Deep Connections

The Crown’s four new appointees bring decades of experience in ecology, governance, cultural development, and community leadership:

Professor Bruce Clarkson – An ecologist with over 40 years of experience , including extensive research on ecosystems across the central North Island. He is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s leading experts in ecological restoration.

Stephen Daysh – A strategic advisor to government, council, and iwi development agencies, known for building strong relationships with Taranaki iwi mana whenua groups.

Hemi Sundgren – Brings 15 years of strategic leadership experience, with a focus on cultural and mātauranga Māori development in Taranaki.

Rex Hendry – A leader with a strong background in governance, environmental management, and stakeholder engagement.

Minister Potaka confirmed these individuals have been appointed for a three-year term. They will work alongside four members from Te Tōpuni Ngārahu, the representative organisation of the eight Taranaki iwi, creating a balanced and inclusive governance structure.

“These talented people will ensure New Zealanders continue to enjoy this beautiful place and that it is protected and enhanced for generations to come,” Mr Potaka said.

Shared Guardianship of a Living Landscape

While the Department of Conservation (Te Papa Atawhai) will continue day-to-day management of Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi will uphold and promote the health, wellbeing, and interests of Te Kāhui Tupua.

The new governance model allows for joint decision-making between the Crown and Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi on matters such as concession applications, reflecting a partnership approach that honours both iwi and Crown responsibilities.

This co-governance arrangement ensures decisions about the maunga are guided by both scientific knowledge and mātauranga Māori, aligning ecological protection with cultural values.

Legislative Foundation: A Landmark in Treaty Redress

The establishment of Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi is a direct outcome of Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua Maunga (the Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Act), which came into force on 1 April 2025.

This Act is a landmark in Treaty settlements, recognising Taranaki Maunga as a legal entity with its own rights and status, similar to previous arrangements for Te Urewera and the Whanganui River. It represents a profound shift in how natural landscapes are understood, protected, and governed in New Zealand.

Looking Ahead

With this governance model now in place, Taranaki Maunga will benefit from both cultural stewardship and environmental science, ensuring its ecological integrity and spiritual significance are preserved for future generations.

The Government and iwi leaders see this as part of a broader effort to restore balance between people and nature, while also providing a framework that strengthens the Treaty partnership in a practical, visible way.