Tribunal Upholds JKSSB Exam Schedule Despite Clash with UPSC Dates

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Jammu has ruled against rescheduling the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) examination. The decision came after four candidates requested a change due to date conflicts with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

The bench, consisting of Administrative member Pragya Sahay Saksena and Judicial member Sanjeev Gupta, emphasized that a change would disrupt preparations for the exams, which involve over 31,000 candidates. They argue that shifting the dates to accommodate just four candidates would be unreasonable.

This ruling considers the logistical and financial implications for the government. The CAT concluded that maintaining the JKSSB exam schedule is in the best interest of all candidates and public resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)