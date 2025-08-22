Left Menu

Tribunal Upholds JKSSB Exam Schedule Despite Clash with UPSC Dates

The Central Administrative Tribunal in Jammu has dismissed applications to reschedule the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board examination despite overlapping dates with the UPSC exam. The tribunal ruled in favor of maintaining the existing schedule to avoid inconveniencing over 31,000 candidates and causing administrative disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:46 IST
Tribunal Upholds JKSSB Exam Schedule Despite Clash with UPSC Dates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Jammu has ruled against rescheduling the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) examination. The decision came after four candidates requested a change due to date conflicts with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

The bench, consisting of Administrative member Pragya Sahay Saksena and Judicial member Sanjeev Gupta, emphasized that a change would disrupt preparations for the exams, which involve over 31,000 candidates. They argue that shifting the dates to accommodate just four candidates would be unreasonable.

This ruling considers the logistical and financial implications for the government. The CAT concluded that maintaining the JKSSB exam schedule is in the best interest of all candidates and public resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025