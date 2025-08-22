Tech Titans Tangle: Musk vs. Zuckerberg in OpenAI Bid Drama

Elon Musk reportedly sought Mark Zuckerberg's involvement in his consortium's $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI, but the Meta CEO did not participate, according to OpenAI's court filing this Thursday.

The filing reveals that Musk communicated with Zuckerberg regarding potential investment options in the OpenAI purchase. OpenAI has requested a federal judge to order Meta to disclose documents and communications associated with any bids for OpenAI. OpenAI emphasized the significance of understanding Meta and Musk's communications to uncover the intentions behind the bid.

Meta responded, advising OpenAI to obtain relevant documents directly from Musk. A jury trial has been scheduled for spring 2026, following an ongoing legal saga between OpenAI and Musk after OpenAI transitioned to a for-profit model.

