Heroic Army Rescue: Gajraj Corps Saves Constable in Arunachal

In a remarkable rescue operation, the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps successfully saved an injured police constable from the isolated RR Hill area in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district. A defence spokesperson confirmed the operation occurred during the late hours of August 20-21.

The Army braved dense forests and treacherous terrains to reach the site at night, where they administered essential first aid before transporting the injured to a hospital in Tezpur, Assam, for advanced treatment. This swift and coordinated humanitarian act not only preserved a life but also underscored the teamwork between the army, police, and local authorities.

Identified as Sange Phuntso, the constable was engaged in geotagging work when an unfortunate accident led to a skull fracture. Despite initial concerns, he is reported to be out of danger. This incident highlights the dedication of the armed forces and their readiness to assist in civilian situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)