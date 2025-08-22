Supreme Court Advocates Parental Role of High Courts for Judicial Officers

The Supreme Court emphasized the role of high courts as parental figures for their judicial officers on Friday, urging the Jharkhand High Court to consider the familial needs of a single parent woman judicial officer. The court suggested either keeping her in Hazaribagh or transferring her to Bokaro to facilitate her son's education.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran noted the plea of the scheduled caste ADJ, who challenged the denial of her six-month childcare leave. Initially transferred to Dumka, she requested reassignment to Hazaribagh, Ranchi, or Bokaro, citing the absence of quality CBSE schools in Dumka.

The Supreme Court highlighted the importance of high courts acting with empathy and avoiding ego-driven decisions, instructing the Jharkhand High Court to comply within two weeks. In response to her leave request, the ADJ was eventually granted a shorter three-month leave.

(With inputs from agencies.)