Rising Tensions in the South China Sea: Philippines Calls for Deterrence

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro expressed concern over China's activities in the South China Sea, emphasizing the need for deterrence. During a press briefing with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, Teodoro highlighted the Philippines' inability to control China's unilateral actions in the disputed region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Philippines

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has voiced significant concerns about China's activities in the South China Sea, describing them as a matter of grave concern.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, Teodoro stated that the Philippines lacks the capability to control China's unilateral actions in the contested waters.

He stressed the importance of establishing deterrence to manage the situation effectively and ensure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

