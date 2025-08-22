Rising Tensions in the South China Sea: Philippines Calls for Deterrence

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has voiced significant concerns about China's activities in the South China Sea, describing them as a matter of grave concern.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, Teodoro stated that the Philippines lacks the capability to control China's unilateral actions in the contested waters.

He stressed the importance of establishing deterrence to manage the situation effectively and ensure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)