Schoolyard Violence: Rising Incidents Among Students

In a troubling incident, a Class 8 student in Gujarat's Mahisagar district attacked a classmate over a quarrel outside a school. The violent episode comes shortly after a Class 10 student was fatally stabbed in Ahmedabad.

The attack occurred near a government-run primary school in Balasinor town, after school hours on Thursday. The accused is a fellow student who used a sharp object to inflict injuries. "Based on the complaint by the victim's father, we've registered an FIR against the juvenile," said Superintendent of Police Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.

The victim's father reported that the confrontation, involving a small knife, resulted from a trivial issue. The injured student's condition is stable, while the accused faces charges under sections 115 and 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

