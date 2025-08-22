Left Menu

Supreme Court's Bold Move on Stray Dog Relocation in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has mandated individual 'dog lovers' and NGOs opposing stray dog relocation in Delhi-NCR to deposit funds for the case to proceed. The funds are aimed at improving facilities for stray dogs. The court also offered guidelines for adoption and modified previous directives regarding stray dog handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken an assertive stance in the ongoing debate around the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. On Friday, it mandated that individual 'dog lovers' deposit Rs 25,000 and NGOs Rs 2 lakh to continue with their legal challenge against the relocation.

Headed by Justice Vikram Nath, a special three-judge bench emphasized that these funds are intended to enhance infrastructure for stray dogs, under relevant municipal bodies. Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N V Anjaria also concurred in the decision.

The court, which initiated this suo motu case in response to a media report about rabies risks, modified an earlier directive to allow for sterilization and vaccination of stray dogs before their release. The court's bold move has prompted nationwide reactions and widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

