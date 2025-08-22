Chargesheet to be Filed in Gruesome Meghalaya Murder Case

Meghalaya Police will file its chargesheet by the end of August against key suspects Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, and five others involved in the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore. This filing is expected to meet the three-month deadline following the June arrests, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

Currently, all five accused are in judicial custody. Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra informed PTI that the investigation is nearing completion, and the chargesheet will be filed within the month. Officials added that the accused are to be presented in court again around August 27 or 28.

Apart from Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, police also netted three alleged accomplices, Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan, for their involvement in the crime. Meanwhile, co-accused property owner L Tomar, property dealer Silome James, and security guard Balbir Ahirwar have obtained bail. The murder has sparked widespread outrage and is regarded as one of the most gruesome killings the hill state has seen recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)