Maharashtra Government's Strong Measures to Support Farmers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has made a fervent appeal to the state's farmers, urging them to reject extreme measures even as the government ramps up support initiatives. The plea follows a tragic suicide by a debt-ridden farmer in the Nevasa tehsil of Ahilyanagar.

Pawar emphasized the extensive measures being undertaken, including zero-interest farm loans and annual financial distribution from both central and state governments. He described the government's commitment to reducing farmers' burdens, including waiving electricity bills and providing monetary assistance to women through the Ladki Bahin scheme, primarily benefiting families of small-scale farmers.

During a news briefing in Pune, Pawar shared that recent rains had filled western Maharashtra's dams, and the government remains watchful. With weather alerts lifted, authorities continue to assess crop damage and pledge unwavering support to affected farmers.

