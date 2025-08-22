SANDF Rejects Claims of Abandoned Oryx Helicopters in the DRC Conflict Zone

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has firmly rejected media reports suggesting that its Oryx helicopters deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been permanently stranded due to a lack of resources for repairs.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SANDF clarified that “none of its Oryx helicopters are abandoned in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as alleged by some media sources.” The force described the claims as misleading, stressing that they do not reflect the true operational status of its aircraft.

Clarification on Oryx Status

According to the SANDF, out of the three helicopters referenced in recent reports, only one sustained damage during United Nations peacekeeping military operations in 2024. This helicopter, officials said, is scheduled for repair and will be restored to full serviceability. The remaining helicopters remain operational, airworthy, and under the direct control of the SANDF.

“The SANDF reaffirms that all its Oryx helicopters are being maintained in accordance with technical and safety requirements,” the statement emphasized.

This clarification comes amid growing public scrutiny over South Africa’s military readiness and its ability to sustain costly regional peacekeeping missions.

South Africa’s Role in the DRC

South Africa has played a central role in the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), a regional peacekeeping effort aimed at stabilizing Africa’s second-largest nation. The mission was launched in response to the escalating conflict in eastern DRC, particularly in North Kivu province, where M23 rebels have mounted an intense offensive against Congolese government forces.

In June 2025, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga welcomed home 249 South African troops returning from the eastern DRC as part of the country’s phased withdrawal from the mission. These troops arrived at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria following their rotation out of the frontline.

Heavy Casualties in the Conflict

Earlier this year, the South African contingent paid a heavy price in the volatile Goma region. Between 23 and 27 January 2025, clashes with M23 rebels led to the deaths of 14 South African soldiers, with several others sustaining injuries. The fighting coincided with the rebels’ advance on the strategic towns of Sake and Goma, which significantly tested the resilience of the SAMIDRC forces.

The loss of South African lives drew public attention to the risks faced by peacekeepers operating in one of the most dangerous conflict zones in Africa. It also reignited debate at home over the country’s financial and logistical capacity to sustain long-term peacekeeping operations.

Ensuring Operational Readiness

Against this backdrop, the SANDF has been keen to dispel perceptions of disarray in its air support capabilities. The Oryx helicopter, a locally adapted version of the Aerospatiale Puma, is a critical component of South Africa’s peacekeeping operations, used for troop transport, medical evacuation, and logistical support in difficult terrains.

By clarifying that its aircraft remain fully under control and in compliance with safety standards, the SANDF sought to reassure both the South African public and international partners of its continued ability to support peacekeeping duties.

Looking Ahead

As South Africa continues to scale down its footprint in the DRC, the focus now shifts to how the SAMIDRC and its regional partners can consolidate fragile gains in the face of persistent rebel activity. The SANDF’s insistence on the operational readiness of its Oryx fleet underscores Pretoria’s determination to remain a credible player in continental security, despite the financial pressures that often constrain its defence budget.

The mission in the DRC highlights both the opportunities and challenges facing South Africa’s defence force: balancing limited resources with the responsibility of safeguarding regional stability, while maintaining the confidence of both its soldiers and its citizens.