Legal Tussle in Nitish Katara Case: Vikas Yadav's Plea for Remission

The Delhi High Court has directed both the Centre and Delhi government to respond to the plea filed by Vikas Yadav, a convict in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. Yadav, who has been incarcerated for more than 23 years, is seeking release to arrange funds for an imposed fine and to marry on September 5.

The court has set a hearing date for September 2 following Yadav's request for an expedited process due to his pending marriage. The plea challenges the denial of remission benefits as a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, arguing that it strips him of his right to apply for remission.

Despite interim bail being granted by the Supreme Court for attending to his ailing mother, the high court has ordered Yadav to surrender on August 26. Meanwhile, the debate continues around the legality of granting interim bail post-conviction, with his lawyer emphasizing the urgency given Yadav's personal circumstances.

