PM Modi Unveils ₹12,000 Crore Development Projects in Gaya, Vows to Transform Bihar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹12,000 crore at a grand event in Gaya, Bihar. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister began by paying homage to the sacred land of Gaya ji, describing it as the city of knowledge, liberation, spirituality, and peace. He emphasized that this ancient soil, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, is revered not only in India but across the world.

Acknowledging Gaya’s Cultural and Spiritual Heritage

PM Modi noted that the people of Bihar have long insisted that the city be referred to respectfully as Gaya ji rather than just “Gaya.” He congratulated the Bihar Government for recognizing this sentiment and remarked that the city’s spiritual and cultural heritage is both ancient and profound.

Projects Across Energy, Healthcare, and Infrastructure

Highlighting the magnitude of today’s initiatives, PM Modi announced that projects across energy, healthcare, and urban development sectors were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid. Among these, a new hospital and research centre was inaugurated, boosting Bihar’s healthcare infrastructure and providing new facilities for cancer treatment.

He emphasized that these investments would strengthen Bihar’s industrial base, create employment for youth, and accelerate urban modernization. The inauguration of the Buxar Thermal Power Plant and upcoming projects such as the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (Aurangabad) and a new thermal power plant in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur were highlighted as transformative steps in securing Bihar’s power supply.

Pucca Houses: A Symbol of Dignity

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring housing for all. He noted that 4 crore pucca houses have been built nationwide in the past 11 years, of which 38 lakh are in Bihar, including 2 lakh in Gaya district. He stressed that these houses, equipped with electricity, toilets, water, and gas connections, are not just shelters but symbols of dignity and empowerment.

Continuing this effort, more than 16,000 families in the Magadh region recently received pucca houses. He expressed joy that this year’s Diwali and Chhath Puja would be brighter for those families.

Employment, Industry, and Youth Empowerment

PM Modi underlined that Bihar is entering a new era of development. The largest industrial area in Dobhi (Gaya district) and a technology centre in Gaya ji are being developed to support local industries and provide jobs. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s transparent teacher recruitment drive and said that the Centre is complementing these efforts with the recently announced Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana.

This scheme provides ₹15,000 directly to youth on their first private-sector job, while companies hiring them will also receive financial incentives. PM Modi affirmed that this will reduce migration and generate opportunities within Bihar itself.

Railway Modernization and Connectivity

The Prime Minister shared that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Gaya Railway Station is being modernized to provide airport-like facilities. He highlighted that Gaya now has access to Rajdhani, Jan Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express trains, and the direct link to Delhi via Sasaram, Prayagraj, and Kanpur is opening new horizons for youth and entrepreneurs.

Attack on Corruption and New Anti-Corruption Law

Taking a strong stand on corruption, PM Modi criticized opposition leaders who “treat public funds as personal coffers.” He announced that the government is bringing a stringent anti-corruption law that will apply even to the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers.

Under this law, any leader arrested will have to secure bail within 30 days or vacate office. He argued that unlike the past, when corrupt leaders signed orders even from jail, the new law would ensure accountability and integrity in public life.

Security, Defence, and Operation Sindoor

Referring to India’s defence achievements, PM Modi recalled his vow from Bihar to eliminate terrorism. He highlighted Operation Sindoor, which, he said, has redrawn India’s defence strategy, ensuring that no terrorist or sponsor of terror can escape India’s response. He noted that India’s missile defences now neutralize threats from Pakistan before they can cause harm.

Demography Mission and Border Security

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the rising number of infiltrators, particularly in Bihar’s border districts, warning of changing demographics. To counter this, he announced the launch of a Demography Mission aimed at identifying and expelling infiltrators. He affirmed that infiltrators would not be allowed to snatch jobs or facilities meant for Indian citizens.

Bihar’s Transformation and NDA’s Commitment

PM Modi contrasted the present with the “lantern regime” of the past, when Bihar suffered from Maoist violence, lack of electricity, unemployment, and migration. He declared that today, under NDA rule, Bihar is progressing rapidly in infrastructure, energy, education, and employment.

Concluding his address, PM Modi assured the people of Bihar that both Centre and State governments are working hand-in-hand to fulfill the aspirations of youth and ensure that Bihar regains its historic glory.

The event was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Jitan Ram Manji, Giriraj Singh, Chirag Paswan, Nityanand Rai, Ram Nath Thakur, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Satish Chandra Dubey, among other dignitaries.