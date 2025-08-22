Left Menu

Court Upholds Vital Visitation Rights to Enhance Sibling Bonds amid Parental Separation

The Delhi High Court emphasized the importance of maintaining sibling bonds through continuous interaction, particularly when parents live separately due to marital discord. It was decided that suspending visitation rights may not be in the best interests of the children involved, as developing relationships with both parents and siblings is crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:16 IST
The Delhi High Court stressed the need for nurturing sibling relationships, especially when parental separation due to marital discord is involved. This came as a father petitioned to suspend visitation rights granted by a family court.

While deliberating on the father's plea challenging the interim custody of his children awarded to their mother, the court acknowledged the delicate nature of the case.

The bench expressed concerns over the son's hesitation to interact with his sister and mother, further emphasizing that regular contact is crucial for fostering sibling bonds. As a result, the visitation arrangement will remain in place until the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

