Market Surge: Fed Chair Hints at Rate Cut

On Friday, U.S. stock indexes experienced gains following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell suggested the possibility of a rate cut at the central bank's upcoming September meeting.

Although he fell short of committing to an interest rate reduction, Powell's comments carefully navigated concerns about the job market and looming inflation risks.

By 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones rose by 670.39 points to 45,455.89, the S&P 500 increased by 79.25 points to reach 6,449.42, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 261.21 points, hitting 21,361.52.

