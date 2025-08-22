Patricia de Lille Appoints Interim Team to Lead SA Tourism Board Affairs

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has appointed six individuals to manage the affairs of the South African Tourism (SAT) Board until a new permanent board is formally constituted. The announcement follows the Minister’s decision earlier this week to dissolve the existing board in terms of section 16(3)(a) of the Tourism Act (No. 3 of 2014).

The dissolution, which took immediate effect, was undertaken on “good cause shown,” a provision in the Act that empowers the Minister to act in the interest of governance, accountability, and effective oversight of one of the country’s most strategically important public entities.

Interim Leadership Team

The newly appointed interim board members are:

Dr. Mzamo Masito – Chairperson Ms. Kholeka Zama – Deputy Chairperson Dr. Shakir Jeeva Mr. Khomotso Brian Mosehla Ms. Siobhan Leyden Dr. Shamilla Chettiar – Representative of the Department of Tourism

The six appointees officially assumed office on 22 August 2025. According to the Department of Tourism, they bring with them extensive knowledge, experience, and qualifications across business, finance, governance, and the public sector, ensuring that SAT can continue operating effectively while a permanent board is being finalised.

Profiles of the Interim Members

Dr. Mzamo Masito (Chairperson) – A seasoned business leader with over 25 years of experience in driving business growth, brand visibility, and market expansion. He is also passionate about education, having lectured at the University of Cape Town’s Faculty of Commerce and the AAA School of Advertising .

Ms. Kholeka Zama (Deputy Chairperson) – A Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)) with more than 20 years’ experience in executive and non-executive roles across listed and unlisted industries globally. She brings financial expertise and strong governance credentials.

Dr. Shakir Jeeva – An entrepreneur and award-winning financial and investment specialist with over a decade of experience in consulting, financial services, and the tourism and hospitality sector .

Mr. Khomotso Brian Mosehla – A qualified Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)) with an extensive background in corporate finance and executive management roles.

Ms. Siobhan Leyden – An admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa with a wealth of experience in legal advisory roles across both the public and private sectors.

Dr. Shamilla Chettiar – A career civil servant with 24 years of public sector experience, including eight years as an Executive Manager. She joins the team as the official departmental representative.

Minister’s Message of Confidence

Minister de Lille expressed her appreciation to the interim members for their willingness to serve during this transitional period.

“The individuals possess collective knowledge, experience and qualifications relating to the function of the South African Tourism Board. Their leadership will ensure that the affairs of the Board continue to be managed effectively until the new permanent Board is in place,” the Department said in a statement.

Strategic Importance of Tourism

Tourism remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, job creation, and foreign investment. The effective governance of South African Tourism is therefore critical to sustaining the sector’s recovery in the wake of global challenges, including the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting travel trends, and the need for aggressive international marketing.

Analysts note that the appointment of a capable interim team will provide continuity and stability while long-term reforms in the sector are implemented. The new board is expected to play a pivotal role in aligning South Africa’s tourism marketing with government’s broader economic recovery and growth agenda.

Looking Ahead

The appointment of a permanent board will follow once the statutory processes are completed. In the meantime, the interim team is tasked with overseeing SAT’s programmes, ensuring accountability, and preparing the ground for the new leadership to take over smoothly.

De Lille stressed that the Ministry remains committed to strengthening governance in the tourism sector and to ensuring that the entity remains fully focused on its mandate: promoting South Africa as a world-class destination and unlocking the tourism industry’s full potential.