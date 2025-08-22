Tragic Love: Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Sindh River

A tragic incident unfolded in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, where a young couple was found dead in the Sindh river with their legs tied together using a scarf, authorities revealed on Friday.

The victims, Aman Prajapati, aged 24, from Jhansi, and Savita Jatav, 20, a local resident, had reportedly married secretly on August 13. Officers discovered a motorcycle on the Sindh river bridge, leading them to Prajapati. His father had reported him missing, which prompted police surveillance in the area.

The bodies were eventually found two kilometers from the bridge. Although initial evidence suggests suicide, ongoing investigations aim to better understand the circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths. Their families remain unaware of their marriage, highlighting the couple's clandestine relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)