Tragic Love: Newlywed Couple Found Dead in Sindh River

A newly-married couple, Aman Prajapati and Savita Jatav, was discovered dead in a river in Madhya Pradesh. With legs tied using a scarf, it appears to be a suicide. They had secretly wed in August. Investigations continue to uncover circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, where a young couple was found dead in the Sindh river with their legs tied together using a scarf, authorities revealed on Friday.

The victims, Aman Prajapati, aged 24, from Jhansi, and Savita Jatav, 20, a local resident, had reportedly married secretly on August 13. Officers discovered a motorcycle on the Sindh river bridge, leading them to Prajapati. His father had reported him missing, which prompted police surveillance in the area.

The bodies were eventually found two kilometers from the bridge. Although initial evidence suggests suicide, ongoing investigations aim to better understand the circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths. Their families remain unaware of their marriage, highlighting the couple's clandestine relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

