Gurugram Bust: Nigerian National Caught with MDMA
Gurugram Police arrested Nigerian national Alias Tochi for possession of 14.19 gm of MDMA, a synthetic drug. He intended to sell the drug for profit after purchasing it for Rs 1 lakh from another Nigerian in Delhi. Tochi, a long-time Delhi resident, entered India on a medical visa.
On Friday, Gurugram Police arrested Nigerian national Alias Tochi for having MDMA near a petrol station in the DLF Phase-1 area. The authorities recovered 14.19 grams of the synthetic drug, often referred to as ecstasy, and registered an FIR.
Tochi, who originally hails from Imo, Nigeria, initially came to India on a medical visa 12 years ago and decided to stay in Delhi. During police interrogation, he admitted that he had bought the MDMA from another Nigerian man in Delhi for Rs 1 lakh, with plans to resell it for profit.
The arrest underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the region, highlighting the cross-border nature of the drug trade and the challenges faced by authorities in curbing such activities.
