Gurugram Bust: Nigerian National Caught with MDMA

On Friday, Gurugram Police arrested Nigerian national Alias Tochi for having MDMA near a petrol station in the DLF Phase-1 area. The authorities recovered 14.19 grams of the synthetic drug, often referred to as ecstasy, and registered an FIR.

Tochi, who originally hails from Imo, Nigeria, initially came to India on a medical visa 12 years ago and decided to stay in Delhi. During police interrogation, he admitted that he had bought the MDMA from another Nigerian man in Delhi for Rs 1 lakh, with plans to resell it for profit.

The arrest underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the region, highlighting the cross-border nature of the drug trade and the challenges faced by authorities in curbing such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)