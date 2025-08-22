Towards a Manual Scavenging-Free India: Progress and Challenges

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar announced significant strides in eradicating manual scavenging, declaring 696 districts free of the practice. The statement was made during a meeting of the central monitoring committee overseeing the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

The Centre urged states to adopt mechanized methods for cleaning sewers and septic tanks swiftly, aiming to eliminate fatalities among sanitation workers. Officials confirmed that since the 2024-25 fiscal year, 86,806 sewer workers have been profiled to receive PPE kits and health coverage.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. The committee noted the absence of mandatory panels in some states and a lack of updated surveys on manual scavenging. The government has increased subsidies for sanitation-related projects, emphasizing mechanized cleaning to ensure no contact with human waste and aiming to achieve zero fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)