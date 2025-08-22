Left Menu

Towards a Manual Scavenging-Free India: Progress and Challenges

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar announced that 696 districts have been declared free of manual scavenging. The government is pushing for mechanized sanitation and providing PPE kits and health cover to sanitation workers. Despite progress, further efforts are needed to fully eradicate the practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:10 IST
Towards a Manual Scavenging-Free India: Progress and Challenges
Virendra Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar announced significant strides in eradicating manual scavenging, declaring 696 districts free of the practice. The statement was made during a meeting of the central monitoring committee overseeing the implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.

The Centre urged states to adopt mechanized methods for cleaning sewers and septic tanks swiftly, aiming to eliminate fatalities among sanitation workers. Officials confirmed that since the 2024-25 fiscal year, 86,806 sewer workers have been profiled to receive PPE kits and health coverage.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. The committee noted the absence of mandatory panels in some states and a lack of updated surveys on manual scavenging. The government has increased subsidies for sanitation-related projects, emphasizing mechanized cleaning to ensure no contact with human waste and aiming to achieve zero fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
4
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025