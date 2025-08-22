Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Electoral Misconduct

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding alleged electoral manipulation. During his visit to Bihar's Gayaji, Modi remained silent on accusations that his government attempted to rig elections with the assistance of the Election Commission.

While addressing public gatherings in Bhagalpur as part of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi accused Modi, the BJP, and the EC of orchestrating a campaign to disenfranchise voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He highlighted similar irregularities in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Manipur elections.

Gandhi further alleged that Modi's regime is attempting to dismantle India's constitutional framework and strip citizens of their rights. He criticized the NDA government's approach, labeling it anti-poor and detrimental to the youth's employment prospects. Gandhi vowed that the INDIA bloc would protect voting rights and uphold constitutional values.

