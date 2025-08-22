Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Electoral Misconduct

Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged voter manipulation through the Election Commission. He accused the BJP and Modi of attempting to steal voting rights in Bihar and other states. Gandhi emphasized that the INDIA bloc would oppose any efforts to undermine electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:16 IST
On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding alleged electoral manipulation. During his visit to Bihar's Gayaji, Modi remained silent on accusations that his government attempted to rig elections with the assistance of the Election Commission.

While addressing public gatherings in Bhagalpur as part of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi accused Modi, the BJP, and the EC of orchestrating a campaign to disenfranchise voters through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He highlighted similar irregularities in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Manipur elections.

Gandhi further alleged that Modi's regime is attempting to dismantle India's constitutional framework and strip citizens of their rights. He criticized the NDA government's approach, labeling it anti-poor and detrimental to the youth's employment prospects. Gandhi vowed that the INDIA bloc would protect voting rights and uphold constitutional values.

