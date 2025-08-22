Left Menu

Security Breach Thwarted: Man Attempts to Scale Parliament Wall in Delhi

A 20-year-old man, identified as Ram Kumar Bind, attempted to scale a wall at Parliament House, but was apprehended by CISF personnel. Officials suspect he is mentally incoherent. The incident has reignited security concerns and is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau.

Updated: 22-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:25 IST
In a startling security breach, a 20-year-old man tried to scale a wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was swiftly apprehended by vigilant security personnel and handed over to the police for further investigation.

The man, identified as Ram Kumar Bind from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, was reportedly employed at a factory in Surat before his unexpected actions. According to Delhi Police, there are concerns about his mental coherence, prompting a detailed inquiry.

This incident has rekindled serious security concerns, echoing the December 13, 2023, breach, where individuals managed to gain unauthorized access and released smoke canisters within Parliament. The ongoing investigation by multiple agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, aims to uncover potential motives behind the latest breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

