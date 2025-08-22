High Court Takes Action on Alleged Assault at BIT Mesra

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceedings concerning the reported assault of a female student from the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) at Mesra. This action came after the incident was prominently featured in the media, catching the attention of the authorities.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar examined the case, where it is alleged that on August 20, an MBA student was attacked with a blade by miscreants after leaving the campus at night. The attack led to the student requiring hospitalization.

Trouble has been brewing on the BIT campus, as students staged protests demanding better security following this and previous incidents. The unrest was further fueled by a previous ruling that imposed a Rs 20 lakh fine on the institute for a past incident involving the murder of a student. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for August 28.

