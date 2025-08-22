Left Menu

Azam Khan Awaits High Court Decision on Bail in Quality Bar Case

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision on a bail application for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, implicated in a case involving alleged property grabbing of Quality Bar in Rampur. Despite not being named initially in the 2019 FIR, reinvestigation five years later added Khan as an accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:25 IST
Azam Khan Awaits High Court Decision on Bail in Quality Bar Case
Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision regarding a bail application submitted by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who faces allegations over land encroachment of Quality Bar in Rampur district.

Justice Sameer Jain set aside the order after considering arguments from both the petitioner's and prosecution's legal teams.

Despite Azam Khan's absence in the original 2019 FIR, a subsequent reinvestigation implicated him. The case originally included his wife and son, after a complaint by Revenue Inspector Angraj Singh. Defense claims undue FIR delay and challenges further probes five years later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global
2
Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

 Global
4
High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025