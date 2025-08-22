Azam Khan Awaits High Court Decision on Bail in Quality Bar Case

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision regarding a bail application submitted by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who faces allegations over land encroachment of Quality Bar in Rampur district.

Justice Sameer Jain set aside the order after considering arguments from both the petitioner's and prosecution's legal teams.

Despite Azam Khan's absence in the original 2019 FIR, a subsequent reinvestigation implicated him. The case originally included his wife and son, after a complaint by Revenue Inspector Angraj Singh. Defense claims undue FIR delay and challenges further probes five years later.

