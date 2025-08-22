Left Menu

Human Rights Under Siege: NHRC Takes Action on Recent Atrocities

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the governments of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh after reports of human rights violations. A man was beaten to death in Jalgaon, and another body was allegedly cremated without family consent in Agra. NHRC demands detailed reports within two weeks.

Updated: 22-08-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:28 IST
Human Rights Under Siege: NHRC Takes Action on Recent Atrocities
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission has intervened in two alarming cases of alleged human rights violations, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and justice. In Maharashtra, a 21-year-old man reportedly died after being brutally assaulted by a group in Jalgaon district. The NHRC has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a separate case in Uttar Pradesh, the family of a deceased man claimed they were unable to retrieve his body for cremation, leading to its unauthorized cremation by Government Railway Police in Agra. The NHRC has sought a detailed report on this incident, as well as clarification on the police's actions.

Additionally, a case of medical negligence has surfaced in Lucknow, where a young girl allegedly received inadequate hospital care, prompting her parents to seek assistance at a private facility. The NHRC has requested an explanation from the state's chief secretary on the neglect reported at the government hospital.

Latest News

