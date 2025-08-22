Human Rights Under Siege: NHRC Takes Action on Recent Atrocities

The National Human Rights Commission has intervened in two alarming cases of alleged human rights violations, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and justice. In Maharashtra, a 21-year-old man reportedly died after being brutally assaulted by a group in Jalgaon district. The NHRC has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a separate case in Uttar Pradesh, the family of a deceased man claimed they were unable to retrieve his body for cremation, leading to its unauthorized cremation by Government Railway Police in Agra. The NHRC has sought a detailed report on this incident, as well as clarification on the police's actions.

Additionally, a case of medical negligence has surfaced in Lucknow, where a young girl allegedly received inadequate hospital care, prompting her parents to seek assistance at a private facility. The NHRC has requested an explanation from the state's chief secretary on the neglect reported at the government hospital.

