Domestic Help Nabbed in Gold Coin Heist

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly stealing Rs 80 lakh worth of gold coins and over Rs 5.7 lakh in cash from his employer. The accused, Krishna Kumar Pandey, hailing from Bihar's Bhojpur district, was on the run since the August 17 theft.

The arrest was made near GMIT Park's green-belt gate, thanks to manual intelligence and confidential tip-offs, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy. Eight gold coins and a substantial amount of cash were seized during the operation.

Pandey faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. In light of the successful arrest, the DCP awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 to the Sector-142 police team for their commendable work.

(With inputs from agencies.)