Left Menu

Domestic Help Nabbed in Gold Coin Heist

A 22-year-old domestic help, Krishna Kumar Pandey, was arrested for allegedly stealing gold coins and cash from his employer in Noida. The arrest followed police investigation using intelligence and tip-offs. A total of eight gold coins and cash were recovered, leading to a cash reward for the police team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:36 IST
Domestic Help Nabbed in Gold Coin Heist
Krishna Kumar Pandey
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly stealing Rs 80 lakh worth of gold coins and over Rs 5.7 lakh in cash from his employer. The accused, Krishna Kumar Pandey, hailing from Bihar's Bhojpur district, was on the run since the August 17 theft.

The arrest was made near GMIT Park's green-belt gate, thanks to manual intelligence and confidential tip-offs, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy. Eight gold coins and a substantial amount of cash were seized during the operation.

Pandey faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. In light of the successful arrest, the DCP awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 to the Sector-142 police team for their commendable work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global
2
Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

 Global
4
High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025