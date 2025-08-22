Chief Minister Intervenes in Tragic Pauri Suicide Case

In a tragic turn of events, top officials from Pauri district met the family of Jitendra Singh Negi, who allegedly ended his life after being scammed of Rs 35 lakh. The district magistrate and senior police superintendent provided updates on the case while extending full administrative support to the grieving family.

Following directives from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the district magistrate facilitated a call between the CM and Negi's father, Satish Chandra. Expressing heartfelt condolences, CM Dhami assured the family that they have the state's unwavering support, emphasizing the commitment to deliver justice for Negi.

The incident unfolded Thursday morning when 32-year-old Negi reportedly shot himself. Prior to this, he posted a video implicating BJP Yuva Morcha leader Himansh Chamoli in defrauding him. Police action swiftly followed, resulting in Chamoli's arrest in Dehradun.

(With inputs from agencies.)