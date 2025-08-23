The Unjust Journey of Kilmar Abrego
Kilmar Abrego, deported wrongfully to El Salvador under Trump's immigration policies, was released from custody in Tennessee. His case highlights the impact of aggressive deportation practices. Abrego's lawyer confirmed his release, marking a significant point in his contentious legal journey.
Kilmar Abrego, who became emblematic of former President Donald Trump's strict immigration policies after being wrongfully deported to El Salvador in March, has been released from criminal custody.
According to a Fox News affiliate, Abrego's release took place in Tennessee, as confirmed by a statement from his legal counsel.
The case of Kilmar Abrego sheds light on the controversial deportation practices that have drawn significant criticism from immigration rights advocates.
