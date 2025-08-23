Connecticut's Assault Weapons Ban Upheld Amid Gun Rights Debate

A federal appeals court affirmed Connecticut's ban on assault weapons, introduced after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. This decision echoes the ongoing nationwide debate over gun control.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York supported the state law, noting its consistency with historical firearm regulations, even after the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen Supreme Court ruling in 2022. The ruling, however, has faced criticism from gun rights groups who argue it contradicts the Supreme Court's decision.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong defended the ban, highlighting the continual efforts by gun advocates to challenge such laws. The decision reflects broader legal challenges, with several other courts supporting similar restrictions on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

(With inputs from agencies.)