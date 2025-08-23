Tragic Double Suicide Shatters Etawah Community

In a heart-wrenching day for Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, two men allegedly took their lives in separate incidents, according to local police reports on Friday.

The first case involved Vishal, a 25-year-old house painter, who was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan hook in his residence at Ambedkar Park. Shocked, his father, Munna Lal, found the tragic scene while collecting clothes. The family expressed they didn't know what drove Vishal to this act, although his mother's prolonged illness was noted.

In a related incident within Dugri locality, 18-year-old Rohit Rajput, an employee of a private company, was also found hanging at home. The police stated that Rohit's father found him after breaking the door open, with his neighbors' help. Despite returning home recently, his sudden demise left his family without answers. Police have dispatched both bodies for post-mortem examinations.

