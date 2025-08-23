Left Menu

Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired several senior military figures, including Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The dismissals are part of a broader purge under President Trump targeting officials with opposing views. Senator Mark Warner criticized the actions as loyalty tests undermining national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 03:36 IST
Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is embroiled in another leadership shake-up as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moves to dismiss Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, head of the Pentagon's intelligence agency, alongside two other senior military commanders. The motivation behind these firings remains unclear, yet they mark the latest developments in a pattern of dismissals under President Trump.

According to anonymous sources, Hegseth has extended the purge to include the chief of the U.S. Naval reserves and the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a critic of the administration, condemned the dismissals, accusing the president of turning intelligence roles into loyalty tests rather than focusing on national security priorities.

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier, Trump fired National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh, part of a wider strategy to control military and intelligence agencies. The controversial moves coincide with a security clearance revocation drive targeting current and former intelligence officials, illustrating the administration's confrontational stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

 Global
2
Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

 Global
3
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as US Ambassador to India

 United States
4
Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

Kickback Scandal Rocks Argentine Administration Amid Election Countdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025