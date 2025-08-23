Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

The Trump administration is embroiled in another leadership shake-up as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moves to dismiss Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, head of the Pentagon's intelligence agency, alongside two other senior military commanders. The motivation behind these firings remains unclear, yet they mark the latest developments in a pattern of dismissals under President Trump.

According to anonymous sources, Hegseth has extended the purge to include the chief of the U.S. Naval reserves and the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a critic of the administration, condemned the dismissals, accusing the president of turning intelligence roles into loyalty tests rather than focusing on national security priorities.

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier, Trump fired National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh, part of a wider strategy to control military and intelligence agencies. The controversial moves coincide with a security clearance revocation drive targeting current and former intelligence officials, illustrating the administration's confrontational stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)