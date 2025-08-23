Left Menu

Jharkhand's Progressive Move: Freeing Lives and Rebuilding Futures

The Jharkhand government approved the release of 51 life-term convicts, following a review led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Since 2019, 619 inmates have been freed, with many benefiting from social schemes. The state plans to aid released convicts through skill development and agricultural programs to prevent social stigma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:54 IST
Jharkhand's Progressive Move: Freeing Lives and Rebuilding Futures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has taken a significant step by sanctioning the release of 51 convicts serving life sentences in various state prisons. This decision emerged from the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Decisions on the release have been ongoing since 2019, with 619 prisoners already freed, 470 of whom have benefited from various social welfare programs. Friday's meeting included a comprehensive review of 103 prisoners, resulting in a decision to release 51, with the Chief Minister providing crucial approval.

To ensure a smooth reintegration, Soren emphasized verifying the familial and economic conditions of those released. He instructed officials to implement a detailed action plan for their income generation involving skill development and participation in dairy and poultry farming. Moreover, the Chief Minister insisted on measures to protect the freed individuals from societal discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India
2
Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

 Syria
3
Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Backlash

Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Ba...

 India
4
PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025