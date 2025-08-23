Jharkhand's Progressive Move: Freeing Lives and Rebuilding Futures

The Jharkhand government has taken a significant step by sanctioning the release of 51 convicts serving life sentences in various state prisons. This decision emerged from the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Decisions on the release have been ongoing since 2019, with 619 prisoners already freed, 470 of whom have benefited from various social welfare programs. Friday's meeting included a comprehensive review of 103 prisoners, resulting in a decision to release 51, with the Chief Minister providing crucial approval.

To ensure a smooth reintegration, Soren emphasized verifying the familial and economic conditions of those released. He instructed officials to implement a detailed action plan for their income generation involving skill development and participation in dairy and poultry farming. Moreover, the Chief Minister insisted on measures to protect the freed individuals from societal discrimination.

