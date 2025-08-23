Tragic Brawl in Dhakar: Teen Dies Amidst Tensions Over Children's Fight
A 19-year-old youth died in a conflict between two groups in Dhakar village, triggered by a children-related dispute. The altercation involved groups led by Abid and Hazrat, resulting in injuries and the death of a teenager named Dilshan. The police have detained 10 individuals linked to the incident.
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Dhakar village as a 19-year-old youth lost his life during a brawl between two groups, sparked by a children-related quarrel, according to local police.
The altercation occurred on Friday night under the jurisdiction of Khurja Nagar Police Station, prompting police to detain 10 individuals involved in the conflict.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh reported that the groups, led by Abid and Hazrat, clashed violently, leaving several injured. Among the casualties, a teenager named Dilshan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
