Family's Plea: Release Ram Kumar Bind After Parliament Wall Incident

A distraught family in India is pleading for the release of their son, Ram Kumar Bind, after he attempted to scale a wall of Parliament. Detained by security, Ram is considered the family's sole breadwinner. His family argues that he acted out without understanding the severity of his actions.

Ram, described as a simple individual, is further burdened as his elder brother is ill and his two younger siblings have intellectual disabilities. His sudden detainment in Delhi has shocked his family, who are grappling with the unexpected separation amidst his new responsibilities as a father.

Bhadohi police, along with Delhi authorities, are investigating the case, as Ram has no prior record. While security officials consider him mentally incoherent, his family stresses his innocence, urging for his prompt release. Authorities continue probing to understand his intent.

