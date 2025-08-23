Left Menu

CBI Targets Reliance Communications in Major Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into Reliance Communications for an alleged bank fraud, resulting in a Rs 2,000 crore loss to the State Bank of India. Searches are being conducted at various premises linked to the company and its director, Anil Ambani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:46 IST
CBI Targets Reliance Communications in Major Bank Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated a probe into Reliance Communications concerning an alleged bank fraud. This case involves a massive financial loss exceeding Rs 2,000 crore to the State Bank of India, officials have disclosed.

The agency is currently executing searches at multiple locations associated with Reliance Communications, specifically targeting its Promoter Director, Anil Ambani, for his involvement in the case. The investigation follows the classification of the entities as fraudulent earlier this year.

The alleged fraud, identified under the RBI's Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management, prompted the bank to report the case to the RBI and prepare to file a formal complaint with the CBI. Additional information is anticipated as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India
2
Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

Kurdish Recruitment: A Path to Inclusion in Afrin's Security Forces

 Syria
3
Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Backlash

Controversy in Kashmir: Government's Takeover of Schools Sparks Political Ba...

 India
4
PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

PM Modi Highlights India's Space-Tech Integration and Vision for Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025