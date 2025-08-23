Cyber Fraud Racket Dismantled in Thane: 7 Arrested in Goa

In a significant breakthrough, police in Maharashtra's Thane city have dismantled a cyber fraud racket, leading to the arrest of seven individuals from Goa. The group allegedly deceived job seekers and exploited their bank accounts and SIM cards for unlawful operations, according to an official statement made on Saturday.

The arrest comes after a thorough investigation into a complaint by a man who reported that a bank account and SIM card under his name were misused for cyber fraud. The suspects allegedly enticed the victim by offering a job, subsequently opening a bank account in his name and confiscating related items for nefarious purposes, stated Inspector Atul Adurkar.

The investigation revealed that the perpetrators similarly defrauded about 80 job applicants. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement conducted a raid at a South Goa hotel, apprehending the accused on-site and seizing multiple pieces of incriminating evidence, including laptops and SIM cards. Police have charged the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, with ongoing efforts to locate additional gang members.

